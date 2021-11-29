The TV wallpaper expert, Katie Hunt, has perfectly evolved into a designer, by launching her own wallpaper designs and company, called REMIX Walls.

Katie Hunt is a leading professional wallpaper installer and expert, appearing on several HGTV television series, and talk shows.

Her wallpaper installations have been featured in national publications across Canada and the United States. Working with leading interior designers, Katie specializes in luxury wallpaper installations.

Her work can be seen in various luxury custom homes and five-star hotel residences, including The Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons and Shangri-La Toronto.

What is your business called and what does it do?

I have two businesses, Katie’s Wallpaper Installation Inc, we specialize in luxury wallpaper installations. And REMIX Walls is my wallpaper collection.

What made you want to do this work?

I’ve always been fascinated by design, but travelling started it all! After staying at a 5-star hotel for a week and coming back home (over 12 years ago), I felt like my house was boring and needed some life. Adding wallpaper to my house added warmth and interest to my walls. Once I wallpapered my whole house, I was hooked on the transformation, and Katie’s Wallpaper was born.

What problem did you want to solve with this business?

Providing high-quality wallpaper installation.

What are your client/ demographics?

Homeowners

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We provide wallpaper installation and also supply wallpaper.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

Throughout the Greater Toronto area (GTA).

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the Answer well.

How much wallpaper is required for a wall, based on the dimensions, with the pattern number of the wallpaper selected?

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

I love the transformation wallpaper can do in just a few hours, it is truly one of the most versatile tools you can use in Interior Design.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

One construction worker asks another: – Aren’t the walls too thin in this apartment building?

– Don’t worry about it, there will also be wallpaper.

PAY it forward: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Kendall and Co.