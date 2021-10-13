Marswa Blossom Yarmeto is a Canadian-Liberian born in Liberia, West Africa during the heat of one of the most barbaric civil wars to date.

Being a fighter, Blossom, as she is affectionately called survived the war, even after getting missing and separated from her family during the war (at the age of 4) a story she may write someday.

Blossom relocated from Liberia to Lome, Togo, also in West Africa because her birth country was still not stable. She lived in Lome, Togo for four years before moving to neighbouring Ghana for school and on to Toronto, Canada.

While in Early Learning School, Blossom represented her class at the age of 5 in the school’s queen contest. She got a standing ovation when she recited a poem demanding warlords put their guns down and give the children a chance to grow up in peace. This, in my mind set the stage for an acting role she secured with a movie group before she left Ghana. We knew then, that Blossom was made for the stage.

In Canada, Blossom did a bit of modelling. In 2011, she participated in the Miss Africanada Beauty Pageant and won the Miss Congeniality title. She then became Miss Liberia-Canada 2011/2012.

Blossom is selfless, strong, loyal, and a God-fearing woman who has come through a lot of storms in her life. Blossom is a very creative person with a passion for children. She has a degree in Sociology and a diploma in Social Service Work and is a published Best-Selling author. Her interests include teaching, writing, and acting.

Above all, Blossom is a family woman, married to a wonderful man with two lovely daughters and has a host of relatives and friends who love her beyond measures.

–Velma Ena Crawford (Marswa ‘s Sister)

Which ‘hood are you in?

I am based in the Kitchener-Waterloo Region.

What do you do?

I am an educator, author and speaker. I base my knowledge and expertise on helping and educating children and parents deal with real life issues, such as bullying, parental tips, inclusion, etc.

What are you currently working on?

My Best-selling first book, “Black, Brown or White We All Feel” has turned into a series.

I am currently working on my next book – “Black, Brown or White We’re All Beautiful.”

“Black, Brown or White We’re All Beautiful” was written to inspire self-love and to help children to be proud of who they are. To build their confidence and help them appreciate their beauty, that way, they can also value and appreciate the beauty of others. It will also endeavor to educate children on diversity, inclusion and the unique beauties of the world.

Where can we find your work?

My book and services can be found on my website: www.blossomyarmeto.com

My book is also sold on Amazon, Indigo and is available at Winners, Marshalls and Homesense.

You may follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok and YouTube