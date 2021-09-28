“Five Minutes With” Pop-Punk singer-songwritter, Sophie Powers

At just 17 years old, Sophie Powers is the bold voice of a new generation. She understands the unique pressures of modern girlhood and uses her experience to write unfiltered, devil-may-care anthems about the ups and downs of being yourself. One minute she’s confident and cool, with the sneering attitude of a punk rock frontwoman, and the next she’s vulnerable and raw, channelling the loneliness of contemporary life in a stirring ballad. Combining the crunchy sound of punk with today’s hip-hop and pop, Powers is the sound of the future.

Name:

Sophie Powers

Genre:

Pop Punk

Founded:

2021

Latest Single:

“Life Goes On!!”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician as a teenager:

Nirvana

Favourite musician now:

Still Nirvana because I’m 17, but recently I’ve been loving Luci4 and Deftones.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Blondie by The Current Joys

Live Show Ritual:

I’ve barely been able to perform with Covid and being a new artist, but eating a protein bowl, vocal warm ups, and hyping myself up in the mirror would be the last 3 things I’d do before hitting the stage.

Favourite local artist:

LØLØ

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl for sure.

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

My newest song came out August 20; with three songs out I’ll be able to perform for an in person audience and I’m so excited.

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Favourite local Restaurant:

Terroni on Price St

Favourite Street:

Queen St. West

Favourite Park?

Riverdale. I used to go to school near there and have great memories at that park.

Favourite Music Venue?

I love the Danforth Music Hall but also the Budweiser Stage.

Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s or Roti?

Swiss Chalet for the win.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Twitter | TikTok