Toronto Clothing Brand SZ by Shahin Zartosht

SZ is the result of years of experience by Shahin Zartosht in the fashion industry. From 2014 SZ was placing orders in private or in person until the designer and its owner of the brand decided to publish its own first and public collection. SZ is a Canadian company which all of the products are handmade in Italy. This brand with its fashionable and also artistic ideas produces casual-luxury products. SZ by using styles like gothic, Asian, and also European and using two main colours of black and white which is its signature style, created professional and beautiful designs.“You’re not only buying a product but you are also buying a piece of art” is the brand’s motto.

What is your brand called and what do you make?

The brand Called SZ. SZ is a luxury-casual brand

When did you launch?

SZ published the first public collection in 2021, but from 2012 Shahin Zartosht was designing for private customers.

What are some of the things that differentiate you from the competition?

SZ is a result of 20 years experience of Shahin Zartosht in many countries and many brands.

Where is it made?

All products are hand made in Italy

What are some of your favourite materials to use?

Leather and cotton

Who is your target audience?

Men’s and Women’s both

Who are some of your fashion influences?

We work with some international influencers like Kinya Claiborne, Stephanie Symondos, Johny love, Jolanta M Roz and many more

Where can we purchase your brand?

They can purchase online or book an appointment and come to our private office. The good news is we’ll open the public boutique in Toronto very soon.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Website