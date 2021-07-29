A Few Minutes with Toronto Comedian/Actor Yaw Attuah

We had the pleasure of catching up with Toronto Comedian/actor/writer Yaw Attuah. We asked him a few questions about who he is and what he does best.

How would you describe your comedy style?

As a stand-up I’m not sure how to describe my style. I’m part storyteller, part observer, part absurdist, part child. The child part keeps me bookable.

Who are some of your influences?

This is going to be lame, but if I could tap my family’s personality traits, I’d love the performer I’d become. Everyone is hardworking and witty. My mom is vicious, My brothers are thoughtful and observant. My sister is so damn likeable. My wife owns every stage she’s on when she’s performing. I’d want a little bit of all of them in my act.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Eddie Murphy is king in my eyes. He’s why I love comedy. Both stand-up and sketch. He is an icon.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Just one? Sam Jay or Chris Robinson, the latter is here in the city. Both of them are funny and cool.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I just like to keep loose. Socialize in the green room. I usually change into a fresh pair of kicks before I perform. If it’s a big show, I’ll be wearing a pair of Jordan 1s.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Comedy Bar. All of my big credits are there. My friends are there. I’ve missed it for the past two years. It’s home.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I love watching specials, so I’m excited for Crave showcasing some Canadian talent soon. How do I discover comedy? Word of mouth. I have friends who can’t wait to tell me about people they discover.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I have a comedic storytelling show in Fringe this year called One of the Good Ones. It’s about my experiences at work in my career in my youth and how it fits into today’s conversation about race diversity and inclusion. One of the Good Ones isn’t just a collection of funny/awesome stories (though, I have funny/awesome stories) it’s about furthering a conversation. It’s me pushing back and challenging the ideas of diversity allyship and inclusion by using concrete examples. The show at its core has the goal of growth and learning.

Where can we follow you?

On Insta and Twitter |@yawexperience. Not in real life… that’d be spooky.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Ashley Cooper, Ryan Dillion, Oren Williamson, Nkasi Ogbonnah, Jennifer McAuliffe are comics that helped me with jokes in the show. They’re all sharp and funny. Also need to shout out Tamara Shevon, because she is magic and if you see her name on the bill, run to that show.

Tell us a joke.

Just like that, huh? This is the first joke I’ve ever written. I’ll still use it from time to time.

My mother is an amazing woman. She had four kids in five years. I’m so proud that she got over that pregnancy addiction.