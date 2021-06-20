Steak With Chimichurri From Chop Steakhouse And Bar

Here is a mouth watering Chimichurri Steak courtesy from the fine Chefs at Chop Steakhouse And Bar.

GROCERY LIST

Shallot & Garlic Confit – See Recipe

Olive Oil

Jalepeno – 2 pepper

Green Onion – 1/2 bunch

Parsley – 1/2 bunch

1 pkg (28g) each of Basil, Cilantro

Lemon – 1 each

100% Canadian Steaks – Your favourite cut

Old Chicago steak spice

Butter & Garlic

Rosemary & Thyme

Fleur de Sel

Take your steaks out of their packaging and pat dry. After 10 min, once they have lost their chill, they will cook much more evenly.

SHALLOT & GARLIC CONFIT, 1 HOUR

• Preheat your oven to 350F. Place 2 large shallots, 4 cloves of garlic, a sprig of thyme and rosemary in foil and drizzle with olive oil.

• Fold foil into a pouch and place into the oven for approximately 1 hour until the largest garlic clove is spreadable.

• Remove from the oven and allow to cool, discard thyme and rosemary.

• This confit tastes amazing when spread on a steak or bread and will also be used in your chimichurri sauce.

CHIMICHURRI, 15 MIN

• Set your oven to broil. Blister your jalapeno and char the green onion until soft.

• Remove the stems, skins and seeds from your jalapeno and place into a blender with the charred green onion.

• Add 1/4 cup of Olive Oil, the Shallot & Garlic confit and a pinch of salt & pepper.

• Pick the parsley, basil and cilantro and discard the stems.

• Roughly chop these into 1/2” pieces. Add to the blender.

• Start your blender on the lowest setting and slowly increase to full speed.

• The Chimichurri should blend freely and result in a smooth puree after 1 minute. Add olive oil if needed.

• Finish with lemon juice right before serving.

STEAK, 4-10 MIN

• Brush the cast iron pan with oil until it is shiny and put on medium-high.

• Season steaks liberally on both sides with our signature Old Chicago steak spice.

• Once the pan is hot, place the steak on your cast iron pan. Sear all of the sides until they are brown. The cast iron pan method most closely matches the technique that we use at Chop because this will give your steaks an even sear on the outside of the steak and caramelizes the juices.

• For medium rare, cook 1 more minute per side for a total of 2 minutes. Cook 1 minute longer per side for every additional degree of doneness.

• Add butter, garlic, and fresh thyme or rosemary to the pan in the last minute and baste your steak to add even more flavour.

• As steaks are ready, remove from the pan and rest for 5 min on a wire rack so that the juices can redistribute. Don’t forget to pour any extra butter from the pan on top of the steak.

• Sprinkle with a pinch of Fleur de Sel right before serving.