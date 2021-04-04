Chef Nick Liu, Head Chef/ Owner at Toronto’s DaiLo, sent us this week’s recipe from a partnership he did with President’s Choice that had him using their Plant-Based sweet Italian sausages to make Plant-Based Vietnamese Sausage Fresh Rolls. Try this at home!

Chef Nick Liu’s Plant-Based Vietnamese Sausage Fresh Rolls

Pickled Vegetables

Ingredients

-1 cup carrot, peeled and julienned

-1 cup daikon radish, julienned

-1 1/2 tablespoon rice vinegar

-1 teaspoon sugar

-1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce

-Salt

Method

1. In a bowl, combine all ingredients together and mix well. Cover and let marinate for 10minutes.

Fresh Roll

Ingredients

-2 PC® Plant-Based sweet Italian sausages

-3 tablespoon hoisin sauce

Pickled vegetable

Ingredients

-2 ounces rice vermicelli, soaked in boiling water

-8 leaves red leaf lettuce

-1 cup cucumber, seeded and julienned

-16 fresh mint leaves

-16 fresh basil leaves

-8 rice wrappers (8.5 inch diameter)

-1-2 cup hot water for hydrating spring roll wrapper

Method

1. Light a grill on medium heat and let it get to temperature.

2. Brush sausage with hoisin and grill on the bbq with the lid down for 14-16 minutes.

3. Give it an additional glaze every time you turn the sausage (if not grilling, use the stovetop instructions

glazing with the hoisin every time you turn the sausage).

4. When ready, remove from grill and cool. Cut in half down the centre lengthwise and put aside until ready

to assemble.

5. Drain the water from vermicelli noodles in a colander and put aside to drip dry.

6. Fill a large bowl with warm water. Dip one wrapper into the water for 1 second to soften. Lay wrapper

flat and place one piece of sausage horizontally across the centre of the wrapper. Trim the lettuce leaves

to the same length of the sausage cutting off the thick-rib side.

7. In one lettuce leaf, make a roll with pickled vegetables, vermicelli, 2 mint leaves, and 2 basil leaves.

8. Place the lettuce roll below the sausage on the rice wrapper.

9. Fold wrappers uncovered sides inward, then tightly roll the wrapper, beginning at the end with the

lettuce. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

10. Cut fresh rolls in half and serve on a platter with dipping sauce. Enjoy!

Almond Hoisin Dipping Sauce

Ingredients

-3 tablespoons hoisin

-2 teaspoon sambal

-2 teaspoon almonds, fried and chopped

-2 teaspoon coconut cream

Method

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and mix well. Place in a sauce ramekin and serve with the fresh

rolls.