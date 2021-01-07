Comedian Cathy Boyd Releases New Album, “Wise Cracks”

We’re on the hunt for Toronto’s funniest residents! This week, we spoke to Cathy Boyd to learn more about her comedic style and new album, Wise Cracks.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Without a doubt it’s deadpan, dry-wit humour. I’m basically playing myself.

Who are some of your influences?

I’d say in no particular order comedic influences would be Seinfeld, Woody Allen, Steven Wright, Tig Notaro

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Growing up? LOL That would be in the 60’s and 70’s. George Carlin for sure. Steve Martin.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

If I had only one to choose I would say Sebastian Maniscalco.

What is your pre-show ritual?

Writing, editing, rewriting……if time permits a long walk to go over the material in my head. Some more editing. I also lke to try jokes out on Facebook. Not the best place but it can give you an indication of whether it’s funny or not.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Favourite one time place was the DaVinci Centre in Thunder Bay, Ontario where I was crowned Comedian of the North in 2019. I received a $2500 dollar cheque, a crown and bragging rights. But my favourite place to perform regularly is Absolute Comedy in all three locations, Toronto, Kingston and Ottawa. The best audiences anywhere.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I find Netflix has a number of comedy specials to listen to new comedians.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I recorded an album in March just before the first lockdown in Toronto. It was released on all platforms in June but because of covid 19, I have had few opportunities to promote it. The album is called Wise Tracks and can be heard on Spotify and itunes along with other platforms and just recently tracks can be heard on SiriusXM, Just for Laughs, channel 168.

Where can we follow you?

As it turns out, I have a brand new web site where you can find a link to my album among other things. It’s under construction but live.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

That’s a tough one as there are so many but two of my favourites have similar styles of delivery. Todd Graham and Amy Bugg. Very funny people.

Tell us a joke.

My son told me he met someone. All he said was she was a doctor and she can walk into a room and turn some heads. So, I’m assuming she’s a chiropractor.