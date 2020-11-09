Homegrown Business: Introducing BLLRDR by Robes Inc

It’s official, the sought-after cannabis strain, BLLRDR, will be coming to Canadian dispensaries this October because of Robes Inc! We spoke to Max Zavet, CEO of Robes Inc to learn more!

What is your business called and what does it do?

Robes Inc. curates best-in-class cannabis products and brands.

What made you want to do this work?

I have been in the Canadian cannabis industry for over 5 years since the commercial medical regime. I was involved from a licensing to recreational sales standpoint and have helped create successful legal cannabis companies that operate today.

What problem does this solve?

The issue in the legal cannabis industry today is having a reliable supply of premium cannabis made from unique genetics that the market recognizes and demands at a fair price. Robes Inc. is working to make high-quality, Canadian-made cannabis accessible.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele is discerning but regular consumers of cannabis. They are knowledgable and interested in discovering new flavours and strains.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Our 4 verticals for revenue are;

1) Farm Gate Retail Store that curates exclusive cannabis products that are grown and processed on-site.

2) Solventless Concentrates such as fresh frozen hash rosin and other types of cannabis hash.

3) BLLRDR and Robes cannabis branded cannabis products sold through provincial distributors.

4) Genetics, seeds, and plants sold to the public and other licensed producers.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession/product?

Our first products, BLLRDR and Robes Cannabis, are launching through the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) this fall. These products will be available online through the OCS and at select local legal cannabis dispensaries.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

They should always ask where their cannabis came from, whether it’s from a local medical home grower or a licensed producer. They should also ask about the growing methods/techniques used and make sure that the cannabis is free of pesticides and is not irradiated.

What is the best part of what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is working this wonderful and fascinating medicinal plant and making it normal and accessible as it should be for adults. The worst part is still the social stigma and the cheesy “stoner” stereotypes.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Loving Sweat and Tonic for my go-to yoga classes in the city!