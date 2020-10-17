Help Aoki the Cat Fin a New Fuurever Home in Toronto!

Cute, curvy, and with a soft meow that’ll make you feel warm inside, Aoki is the companion you need right now.

She is a teeny bit shy around strangers but opens up quickly, especially if you are gentle and kind. Once she gets to know you, you’ll have a festively plump and furry shadow, following you around and softly meowing for pets and rubs. She is so sweet. When you come back from running errands or from work, she will run to the door meowing to welcome you back.

Aoki is a big believer in massages. Sore shoulder? You should get a massage. Stressed about work? Oh, Aoki knows a great place to get a massage! It’s where her humans are … oh wait, that’s you! If you give her a massage on the head she will plop down on the spot and roll around happily.

Belly rubs are a different story. No one touches her belly. No one except her, that is.

Aoki also likes to sleep. Her favourite spots are your bed, your couch, or your computer desk. She has a habit of making herself at home pretty quickly.

She is a great coworker. By that we mean she is a terrible coworker. She doesn’t like using the printer. She won’t answer your phone for you and won’t even head out for a coffee run. What she WILL do is try all sorts of ways to get your attention.

She will jump onto your desk and lie right in-front of your screen. She will pretend this was always her spot. Oh woops, sorry human, didn’t see you there! It is not all anarchy though. Aoki will sit next to your screen and watch quietly as you discuss financials over Zoom.

Aoki would like you to know that she wants a mouse-shaped toy and a laser pointer in her new home. Also she hopes you’ll be available for scratches and massages and snuggles. She is not sure about other dogs or cats as she doesn’t have much experience with them. Slow and supervised introductions would be best. Young children could be nice, so long as they respect her space when she needs it. She is not the kind of cat you pick up when you want.

Aoki thinks she will do well in a quiet, loving home.

Aoki

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 7 years 7 months

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.