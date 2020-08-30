Healthy and Easy Beef Samosa Meat Pie from Jasmine Daya

Now that some of us are going back to school and back to work, we’re going to be looking for quicker and tastier recipes. This week, Toronto lawyer-turned-cookbook author, Jasmine Daya, gave us her healthy and easy Meat Pie recipe, which uses a beef samosa filling but covered puff pastry and baked!

Beef Samosa Meat Pie

20 Minutes

Yield: 9 pieces

Ingredients

For the filling:

– 400 grams extra lean or lean ground beef

– 1 tablespoon garlic puree

– 1 tablespoon ginger puree

– 2 teaspoons green chili puree

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1 teaspoon black pepper

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder (optional)

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric

– 1 cup chopped coriander

– 1 cup chopped green onion

– 1/2 cup chopped onion

– 1–2 teaspoons freshly

– grated lemon rind

For the pastry:

– 3 tablespoons water

– 10 samosa pastry sheets

For frying:

– canola oil

Directions

1. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the ground beef, garlic puree, and ginger puree. Stir to break up the meat.

2. Once meat is browned, add green chili puree, salt, black pepper, garam masala, red chili powder (if using), and turmeric.

3. Once the liquid has dried up from the meat, remove from heat and add the coriander, green onion, onion, and lemon rind. Stir to combine.

4. In a small bowl, combine the flour and water to create a paste.

5. Fill the samosa pastries with the meat mixture, using the flour paste as a glue to close each pastry at the seam and then at the three corners to close the holes at each point.

6. In a pot, heat oil for frying over medium heat.

7. Place one samosa at a time into the oil. Fry on both sides until the pastry is golden brown. Remove and place on a paper towel–lined tray to absorb the excess oil.

8. Enjoy!