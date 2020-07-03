“Five Minutes With” Diana Studenberg of Alternative Rock Band Trope

Trope is an alternative rock band with progressive elements located in Hollywood, LA featuring Canadian vocalist Diana Studenberg. The band formed in 2016 and spent the next couple of years writing and recording demos which became their debut album “Eleutheromania”, scheduled for release in 2021.

After recording the demos for “Eleutheromania”, they garnered the attention of the music industry including Mike Fraser (ACDC, Metallica) who agreed to engineer the album. David Bottrill (Tool, Peter Gabriel) also expressed interest and agreed to creatively consult and mix the album. Ted Jensen (Eagles, Dave Mathews Band, Pantera, AIC) mastered the album.

Trope have performed shows internationally in Europe, Canada, the US and Los Angeles in such venues including LA’s Whisky A Go-Go and The Viper Room and the world’s largest music festival, Summerfest, where they played the main stages in the past two consecutive years and have shared stages with Switchfoot and Sevendust. They also shared stages at the legendary Hollywood Improv with world class comedians Iliza Shlesinger (Unveiled/Netflix), Steve-O (Jackass), David Koechner (Anchorman), Bryan Callen (Hangover), Harland Williams (Something About Mary) and more.

They’ve recently been featured as one of HEAVY Mag’s Top 40 Female Rock Acts in their Ladies of Rock Edition in good company with Lzzy Hale, Lacuna Coil, Jinjer, The Runways, and more.

Trope’s music combines hypnotic rhythms with dark, progressive elements while delicate-to-angst vocals cascade over the top. The concept of “Eleutheromania” which means “a manic zeal for freedom”, permeates their music which craves to break free from patterns.

Name: Diana Studenberg of Trope

Genre: Alternative Rock

Founded: 2016

# of Albums: One debut upcoming album, ‘Eleutheromania’

Latest Release: ‘Shout’ – our Rock cover version of the Tears for Fears song

Latest Single: ‘Shout’

Latest Video: :

Favourite Restaurant:

PAI on Duncan St.

Favourite band as a teenager:

Dream Theater

Favourite band now:

Jeff Buckley, Radiohead

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

Live Show Ritual:

Whisper swear to myself for 30 seconds before going onstage

Favourite local artist:

Jessie Reyez

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees Nachos please!

Queen or College St?

College St. – College St… I like the calm energy of that street and its intersections with Kensington Market. I used to live right off College, so I may be biased!

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl, I’ve tried really hard to change this but for the life of me can’t

Road or studio?

Road, though I do adore being in the studio and the routine/energy of it

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Facebook

Instagram; Diana’s Instagram

Spotify

YouTube

Twitter

Homepage

Any shows or albums coming up?

We have a tour in the UK in September. Also our next single comes out in June. Currently – we’re promoting our latest single ‘Shout’ which we just released last Friday April 24 – it’s our alternative version of the Tears for Fears song.

Lastly, just wanted to thank you for sharing our song, and info about our band. We really appreciate your support of Canadian talent.