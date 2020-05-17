“The Built” Burrito from Bio Raw, Certified Organic meal delivery service

BIO RAW, Toronto’s only Certified Organic meal delivery service, is supporting its local community by offering fresh, nutritious meal options, in eco-friendly packaging with FREE contactless delivery. BIO RAW is committed to keeping its 30+ staff working during this unprecedented time and has taken extra steps to ensure that their team is receiving the assistance that they need. They have also launched the BIO RAW SUPPORTS initiative to raise funds for local community organizations and charities, including Mount Sinai Hospital, Feed It Forward, Pride Toronto, as well as a BIO RAW fund for delivery of meals to frontline workers.

The BIO RAW SUPPORTS initiative includes over 30 local charity and community organization partners in need. BIO RAW will donate $10 for every order placed on BIORAW.ca to the charity or organization associated with a specific code used at checkout. There is also an option for customers to make an added donation in any dollar amount to support the local charity or organization partners further, and to donate to the BIO RAW fund for delivery of meals to frontline workers.

Learn more at here.

BIO RAW ‘THE BUILT’ BURRITO

INGREDIENTS:

BIORAW THE BUILT BOWL – 18g of protein, and 11g of fibre per serving.

Features quinoa, collard greens, zucchini noodles, kale, and pinto beans, and a creamy, dairy-free ranch dressing.

10″ Tortilla of your choice

Toppings of your choice:

salsa, guac, hot sauce, sour cream or greek yogurt

DIRECTIONS: