Top Family Friendly Events Happening in Toronto this May

Spring is here. The trees are budding with new life and the flowers are budding everywhere. After a long winter, we’re happy to peel away a few layers and take the family out to enjoy what this city has to offer. Here are some of our favourite family events happening in Toronto this month.

TD Canadian Children’s Book Week: May 4 to 11

Each May, over 400 readings are given to over 28,000 children, teens and adults in roughly 175 communities across the country even in the most remote places. Hundreds of schools, public libraries, bookstores, and community centres host events as part of this major literary festival. Thirty Canadian children’s authors, illustrator, and storytellers will be visiting schools, libraries, community centres and bookstores across Canada throughout the week.

JUNIOR Toronto’s International Children’s Festival: Harbourfront Centre. May 18 to 24

The second annual festival features contemporary performing artists from Canada and around the world including Australia, Norway, Belgium, USA, and the Republic of Korea. The program includes live concerts, plays, dance, storytelling, circus acts (ticketed and some free) . The perfect opportunity for young people to explore identity, growth, belonging and transformation.

Doors Open Toronto: May 25 and May 26 Various locations

The annual event is a popular outing for all ages. Explore the city’s most significant buildings. More than 150 buildings will open doors and some rarely ever open to the public for viewing. Also included in the weekends’ events are walking tours, guest speakers, free films and youth programs.

Last Chance! Zuul: Life of an Armoured Dinosaur: Royal Ontario Museum. This is the last chance to meet ROM’s newly discovered dinosaur, Zuul. The exhibit wraps up Monday, May 20. Visitors of all ages have marveled at the massive and remarkably preserved fossils since the exhibition opened in December 2018. Explore how this mighty dinosaur lived.

Cherry Blossoms: Various locations across the city. High Park seems to be the mecca for viewings and this year seems like the blossoms will peak Mother’s Day weekend if the weather is on our side. We’ve listed several more places in the city where you can check out the pretty white and pink blooms.

Carassauga Festival: May 24, 25 and 26. Mississauga’s festival of cultures celebrates with 29 cultures represented in Pavillions in 12 locations. Enjoy arts, culture, music, performances, food and more. Family friendly. Passport can be purchased online and offers unlimited access to all the venues. Some events are additional ticketed. Free admission for kids under 12 with accompanying adults. Kick-off parade on Saturday, May 4 at Dixie Outlet Mall from 1 pm to 4 pm.