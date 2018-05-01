Name: Teach her Treason

Guitar – James Sessford

Vocals – Mike Boudreau

Bass – Robb Marchildon (since 2016)

Drums Ben Blue (since 2017)

Founded: 2007

# of Albums: 2 full length and 1 EP

Latest Release: “New Enemy – Revisited” EP

Latest Video: “Ride”

Bio

Love heavy riffs and bands like Pantera, Metallica and Disturbed? We are your band. Formed in Toronto in 2007, we put together our first EP, “New Enemy”, in 2008. Until 2010, we played shows across Toronto. From 2010 to 2017 we focused on recording and released 2 full-length albums as well as properly re-recording the 2008 EP (i.e., budget over $300!). We have since returned to the stage in April 2017 and will continue on a stage near you!

Catch us next opening for Anvil at the Rockpile on August 17! Tickets available at the following link or from a band member:

https://www.ticketweb.ca/event/anvil-the-rockpile-west-tickets/8307635

Latest Single

“Make it Out Alive” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kALXRYtTlKE

Favourite Restaurant

JS – Frankenstein Pub in Edinburgh

MB – Swiss Chalet

RM – Apache Burger

BB – Copacabana

Favourite band as a teenager:

JS – Metallica or GNR

MB – Alice in Chains

RM – RATT

BB – Tool

Favourite band now:

JS – Ghost, I’m a proud follower of the clergy.

MB – Alice in Chains

RM – Gojira

BB – N/A

Guilty Pleasure Song:

JS – I don’t feel guilty about enjoying music but even as a metal musician I love Prince and Michael Jackson

MB – Humpty Dance

RM – “Recover” – CHVRCHES

BB – Don’t have one

Live Show Ritual:

JS – Keep hands warm like Al Bundy did before bowling. Get a “Whoa Bundy!” prior to taking the stage.

MB – Showing up to the gig

RM – Shot of JD… or two

BB – Don’t have one

Favourite local artist:

JS – The Tea Party or Thornley

MB – The TTC push-up guy

RM – Centuries of Decay

BB – Centuries of Decay

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

JS – None of the above (never had them) so maybe a nice Apache Burger

MB – Dee’s nachos

RM -Sneaky Dee’s nachos

BB – Sneaky Dee’s Nachos

Queen or College St?

JS – Queen St. because I watched Audioslave play at the MuchMusic studios! And Speakers Corner (RIP)

RM – Queen

BB – Queen

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

JS – Bellwoods (for pug grumbles) and Kew Gardens

MB – Highpark

RM – Trinity Bellwoods

BB – Highpark

EP or LP?

JS – LP. The more music the better, and deep cuts are some of my favourite songs.

MB – EP

RM – LP

BB – EP

Early bird or night owl?

JS – Forced early bird due to dogs

BB – Night owl by choice, early bird by necessity

Road or studio?

JS – Studio for creative satisfaction, road for energy and fun

MB – Road

RM – Road

BB – Both

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

JS – Swiss Chalet but don’t try the lemon soup.

MB – Roti

RM – Swiss Chalet

BB – Swiss Chalet

Keep up with the band on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ teachhertreason/