“A Day in the Life” with Author & Psychologist, Dr. Laura Hambley Lovett

Dr. Laura Hambley Lovett is an inspiring businesswoman, author and mother, who demonstrates leadership, balance, and integrity in all that she does. As a businesswoman, Laura leads a national team of career and workplace psychologists, who deliver cutting edge expertise and services through Canada Career Counselling (offices in Toronto and Calgary), Work EvOHlution and the Leadership Success Group.

Since opening her psychology practice in 2009, Laura and her team have helped thousands of Canadians to make strategic and informed career decisions, and published guidebooks for employers and women on maternity leave career transitions. Further, she has published numerous articles on workplace psychology, co-authoring Growing the Virtual Workplace (2006).

Laura balances her passion for her career with raising three children, Nicholas, Matt and Cadence, and takes time to be active with her children through squash, golf, downhill skiing and water sports. In addition to making time for her three businesses, three kids, and husband Scott, Laura released a debut psychological thriller in 2016 —Losing Cadence—which became a Calgary Herald Best Seller.

Last year, she published the much-anticipated sequel, Finding Sophie, which has gained national attention. Laura actively encourages people to make time for their passions, particularly those who feel they are beyond busy and don’t have time to pursue their aspirations. She nurtures this same creativity and entrepreneurial spirit in her children, encouraging and supporting them in their own passions and talents. Laura demonstrates success in all of her roles, and shows resiliency, courage, and constant consideration for others—while also maintaining her health and wellness by making time to pursue her own passions in life.

***

What ‘hood’ are you in?

I live in the neighborhood of Royal Oak in Calgary. We picked this house 14 years ago because of the Mountain view and the ravine behind us, where we frequently see deer and even moose!

What do you do?

I describe myself as a serial entrepreneur, so what don’t I do?! I am a psychologist, business leader, writer, speaker, wife, mother, and volunteer…

What are you currently working on?

I am working on trying to get a movie deal for Losing Cadence and Finding Sophie. I am also working on growing my businesses, especially Work EvOHlution and Canada Career Counselling. When it comes to my children, I’m working on supporting their creativity and helping them launch in life over the next decade. I am also involved in the Canadian Energy Executive Association, as co-chair with my husband of 20 years, Scott Lovett. We support children’s charities and raise awareness about Canada’s energy industry.

Where can we find your work?

You can find anything to do with my novels at www.authorlauralovett.com

Some of my business websites are:

www.canadacareercounselling.com

www.workevohlution.com

www.leadershipsuccessgroup.com