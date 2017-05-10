OpenTable’s 50 Best Brunch Spots in Canada list 20 in Ontario and 4 in Toronto

OpenTable released their 50 best brunch spots in Canada just in time for Mother’s Day and four of those places are right here in Toronto.

The international online restaurant reservations company combined opinions of more than 480,000 restaurant reviews that were submitted to their database by verified OpenTable diners and over 2,000 restaurants in Canada.

“Dining out for brunch is a long-standing tradition for many Canadians who celebrate Mother’s Day,” said Ziv Schierau, Head of National Accounts for OpenTable Canada. “From brunch favourites to more nuanced takes on classic offerings, these establishments are a great choice to gather with the family and celebrate Mom.”

According to OpenTable diner data from Mother’s Day 2016, this is one of the busiest Sundays of the year to dine out. Reservations were up 226% on Mother’s Day compared to an average Sunday.

The province of Ontario is king when it comes to brunch spots. Canada’s most populated province leads all provinces with 20 restaurants in the top 50. It is followed by Alberta which has 12. British Columbia and Québec both have eight. Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador are also represented on the list but Nova Scotia, P.E.I., Saskatchewan, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut are not.

Here are the four best brunch spots in Toronto.

Auberge du Pommier – Toronto, Ontario

BOSK at Shangri-La Hotel Hotel Toronto – Toronto, Ontario

Colette Grand Cafe and Bakery – Toronto, Ontario

TOCA – The Ritz-Carlton – Toronto, Ontario

Here is the full list if you ant to take a roadtrip to one of the other 16 laces in Ontario, or are visiting another province soon.

Ancaster Mill – Ancaster, Ontario

ANJU – Calgary, Alberta

Auberge du Pommier – Toronto, Ontario

Bacchus Restaurant & Lounge – Wedgewood Hotel – Vancouver, British Columbia

Barnstormer Brewing Company – Barrie, Ontario

Berkeley North – Hamilton, Ontario

The Bison Restaurant – Banff, Alberta

Bistro Nolah – Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Québec

Bolero – Calgary, Alberta

BOSK at Shangri-La Hotel Hotel Toronto – Toronto, Ontario

Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant – Calgary, Alberta

The Bruce Hotel and Restaurant – Stratford, Ontario

Buca Yorkville – Toronto, Ontario

Cambridge Mill – Cambridge, Ontario

Canteen – Edmonton – Edmonton, Alberta

Carben Restaurant – Ottawa, Ontario

Colette Grand Cafe and Bakery – Toronto, Ontario

Deane House – Calgary, Alberta

Earth to Table: Bread Bar – Guelph – Guelph, Ontario

Forage – Vancouver, British Columbia

H4C Place St-Henri – Montréal, Québec

Hawksworth Restaurant – Vancouver, British Columbia

Hoogan & Beaufort – Montréal, Québec

Juniper Bistro – The Juniper Hotel – Banff, Alberta

L’Abattoir Restaurant – Vancouver, British Columbia

La Fabrique – Montréal, Québec

The Lake House – Calgary, Alberta

Langdon Hall Country House Hotel & Spa – Cambridge, Ontario

Lawrence Restaurant – Montréal, Québec

Liquidity Bistro – Okanagan Falls, British Columbia

Liv Restaurant – White Oaks Resort & Spa – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

Maison Boulud – Montréal, Québec

The Merchant Tavern – St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

The Nash – Calgary, Alberta

Nineteen XIX – St. Albert – Saint Albert, Alberta

Peller Estates Winery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

Pineridge Hollow – RM of Springfield, Manitoba

Quails’ Gate Estate Winery – Old Vines Restaurant – Kelowna, British Columbia

Restaurant at Peninsula Ridge – Beamsville, Ontario

Restaurant Lemeac – Montréal, Québec

The Soca Kitchen – Ottawa, Ontario

Ten Foot Henry – Calgary, Alberta

TOCA – The Ritz-Carlton – Toronto, Ontario

Trafalgars Bistro – Vancouver, British Columbia

Treadwell Farm-to-Table Cuisine – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

Trius Winery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

Vero Bistro Moderne – Calgary, Alberta

West Restaurant – Vancouver, British Columbia

Whitewater Brewing Company – Lakeside Brew Pub – Cobden, Ontario

XO Le Restaurant – Montréal, Québec