The Big Feastival Family Music and Food Festival is coming to Canada

We can’t wait for summer when we can spend more times outdoors! As we start getting news about the various music and food festivals, The Big Feastival is one we’re definitely “saving the dates” for.

The Big Feastival comes to us after six successful years in the UK. The music, food and family-fun event (that was founded by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and former Blur bassist turned award-winning artisan cheesemaker, Alex James) will take place at Burl’s Creek, August 18-20, 2017 and we strongly recommend you nab your tickets and begin sorting out outdoor gear now! The grounds are perfect for a family-friendly camping (or glamping!) summer outdoor experience! (MEC we’ll be visiting you soon for our camping gear!)

At the official VIP launch party recently, we learned that the festival was designed to provide both entertainment and education for kids and families. We had a chance to get a taste of what to expect at the media event. Chefs including Chuck Hughes, Rob Gentile (BUCA), Vikram Vij, and other favourites will be involved during the weekend-long event. Already planned are live cooking demonstrations, intimate Q&A “table sessions” with chefs and a hands-on cooking school. On the Feastival grounds, we’ve learned that many of Canada’s best street food fare will be offered a well as sampling opportunities from local producers and food artisans.

Top entertainers will be playing at this fun-filled weekend including Weezer, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, The Strumbellas, De La Soul, Magic!, Basic Bulat, Choir! Choir! Choir!, Tom Chaplin, Dwayne Gretzky and Wintersleep.

And there’s more entertainment for the kids to dance to their big little hearts content! Confirmed performers to date including Fred Penner, Paw Patrol and Splash ‘N Boots along side the Big Top, Vintage Funfair, Farm Park, Little Kitchen and Little Dude’s Den that will host a variety of things to do. Farm to Fork garden will teach kids about growing your own and healthy eating. Arts and crafts, exotic and fluffy animals and all sorts of treats will be perfect for little hands.

Sounds pretty amazing, right? For more information visit thebigfeastival.ca