Planning to visit Toronto over the March Break? Trying to figure out how to take in the city efficiently can be overwhelming especially with kids! We love exploring the many diverse neighbourhoods by foot and here are some of the best ones to visit with your little ones. On this list, we’ve offered up some activities as well as family-friendly food options to check out. All neighbourhoods are easily accessible by public transit and stroller-friendly.

St. Lawrence Market

Visit the award-winning market to sample and visit with local farmers, producers and suppliers. Make sure you get a taste of our famous peameal bacon sandwiches, load up on fresh baked goods and local maple syrup. Check hours here.

Then, head a couple of blocks east to the Young People’s Theatre to see James and the Giant Peach (see our review here) or head a couple blocks west to check out Cirque Eloise’s Cirkopolis at the Bluma Appel Theatre. It’s a breath-taking blend of circus performance arts, dance and theatre. It’s an impressive display of what the human body is capable of.

Yorkville, Mirvish Village & Korean Town

Be one of the first to visit the new awe-inspiring Out of the Depth: The Blue Whale Story exhibit at the Royal Ontario Museum. Then wander along Bloor Street heading west where there are many great eateries. Just past Bathurst, Ka chi Korean House (585 Bloor Street West) is a favourite of ours where freshly made dumplings, pork bone stew and bi bam bap stone rice bowls are real hits. Finish off with a visit to the silly Poop Cafe (706 Bloor Street West) a dessert cafe where everything is served in ceramic bathroom fixtures. Order the Mango Bingsu (a type of shaved ice) or the poop emoji waffles.

King Street & Entertainment District

TIFF Bell Lightbox for great family-friendly screenings and the award-winning digiPlaySpace for hands-on interactive fun in technology, art and design dubbed an “indoor interactive playground”. Then head over to Wahlburgers located at the Soho Metropolitan Hotel (quick counter service with seating, as well as full-service sit in restaurant) for juicy fun burgers and milkshakes. Second City brings the funny production for kids titled Big Bad Wolf vs. Lord Underwearface Von Schtinker. That names says it all. But the unlikeliest hero must enlist the help of his fairy tale friends to prove that things aren’t always as they seem.

Yonge & Lawrence

See what’s happening at the various kids day camps (Freehand School of Art, Hatch Canada, Panda Mandarin School, Tandem Dance) Then enjoy one of the many burger places (Burger Cellar, Burger’s Priest, McCoy’s Burgers, Hero Burger) that spot this neighbourhood. Little tots can jump and play around in Kidville indoor playground — March break PlayPASS available for the fun events including cooking decorating, storytime with Cinderella, a dance session with Batman, arts & crafts, a pizza bounce party and a whole lot more. Older kids will want to hang out at For the Win Cafe and play one of the 300 board games (traditional and new!). Then head over to The Rolling Pin for some award-winning donuts and retro baked goodies.

The Beaches

Walk along the boardwalk and spot the WinterStations art installations along Woodbine Beach to Balmy Beach. Each installation is created around the lifeguard towers with full explanation by the artists. Some offer an interactive component. On March 11, bring your camera and join the Community Photo Walk. Then stroll along the shops and restaurants along Queen Street. Whitlock’s has a great family weekend brunch buffet. Pop into Tori’s Bakeshop for some all-natural organic and some gluten free baked goods. Or head west along Leslieville for more options.

What else is happening during March Break?

Sugar Shack TO takes place March 11 and 12. This free event at Toronto’s Waterfront will serve up fresh maple taffy all weekend long and there will be lots of entertainment and activities for families. There will also be free hot chocolate, a warming station and lots of photo opps.

Canada Blooms is our first taste of spring in the city! Get your gardening inspiration from March 10 to 19 at the Enercare Centre. Walk through beautiful and creative green spaces designed by the experts. Visit the Secret Path Garden that pays tribute to Chanie Wenjack – who was inspiration for Gord Downie’s project – The Secret Path. Lots of workshops and opportunities to meet with local producers and garden experts.

Toronto ComiCon takes over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre March 17 to 19. Meet with your favourite movie, TV, and gaming characters as well as comic book artists. Celebrity photo sessions with professional photographers available ($). Get all dressed up like the many who attend in costume and have some fun. Bring a camera.