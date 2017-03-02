Stars confirmed for meet & greet at Canadian Screen Awards’ Family Fan Day

As the Canadian Screen Awards rev up, fans are invited to meet their favourite stars at Family Fan Day at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on Saturday, March 11, 2017. The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television and the Shaw Rocket Fund will host this FREE event where fans can meet with celebrities as well as participate in interactive exhibits, contests, and more. The first 100 people to attend will also receive a free “swag” bag.

Hosted by YTV The Zone’s Carlos Bustamante, the Family Fan Day (Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 10 am to 2 pm ET- please check official site for actual meet & greet times) confirmed roster includes an impressive line up of guests like…(and many more!)

Chelsea Clark and Ehren Kassam, Degrassi: Next Class (Family Channel)

Victoria Baldesarra and Shelby Bain, The Next Step (Family Channel)

Janaye, Tony, Victor, Gary the Unicorn and Dot, CBC Kids (CBC)

Devyn Nekoda, Colin Petierre and Julia Tomasone, Backstage (Family Channel)

Ella Ballentine, Sara Botsford, Kate MacDonald Butler, L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables (Corus Entertainment/Breakthrough Entertainment)

Charles Vandervaart​, Madison Ferguson and Luke (mascot), ​Stanley Dynamic (Corus Entertainment)

Alisha Newton, Heartland (CBC)

Simu Liu, Andrea Bang and Andrew Phung, Kim’s Convenience (CBC)

Amanda Joy and Samantha Wan, Second Jen (Rogers)

Arwen Humphreys, Hélène Joy and Lachlan Murdoch, Murdoch Mysteries (CBC)

Noah Cappe, The Bachelor Canada (Corus Entertainment)

Dan Riskin and Ziya Tong, Daily Planet (Discovery)

Madison Cheeatow, Heartland (CBC)

Kristian Bruun, Murdoch Mysteries/Orphan Black (CBC/ Space)

Liz Trinnear and Chloe Wilde, ETALK (CTV)

FREE activities on Family Fun Day will include …

Visit exciting animals from Hands on Exotics

Take a workshop on coding provided by Ladies Learning Code

An Interactive Family Channel experience with new apps and music

Fans can tour YTV’s The Zone set in a 360° VR experience

Ripping open a clue and taking their photo on The Amazing Race Canada mat

An interactive ETALK experience

Kids can audition to be Jr. Journalist with Dwight Drummond and win a CBC prize pack

Meet Cottonball, from CBC Kids

Discover the look for spring 2017 at the M.A.C. booth & selfie station

Enjoy free donuts provided by Jelly Modern Doughnuts

For more information on Family Fun Day, visit academy.ca/family-fan-day

The Canadian Screen Awards will be broadcast live on CBC from Toronto’s Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 8 pm (9 pm AT; 9:30 pm NT). Fans will have a chance to see their favourite stars walk the Canadian Screen Awards Red Carpet. Visit the site to sign up for a spot in the Fan Section.