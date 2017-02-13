Wayhome Lineup Announced for the 2017 Music and Arts Festival

The Wayhome Music Music + Arts Festival Lineup has been announced! From July 28th – July 30th in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, thousands of music fans will descend upon Burl’s Creek Event Grounds to listen to their favourite musical acts.
Indie-pop rock, Grammy Live Performance Award winners, Imagine Dragons, R&B rap artist Frank Ocean and double platinum 2017 Grammy award winning Australian producer Flume are headlining the main stage. These headliners will be accompanied by France’s electronic-duo Justice, singer-songwriter of “A Seat at the table” and Grammy award winner Solange, multi-platinum Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy, Canadian indie-pop and multiple Juno nominees Tegan and Sara and power alt-pop tunesmiths The Shins, whose much anticipated fifth studio album is soon to be released.
“We are thrilled to share our WayHome 2017 line-up with our fans,” said Ryan Howes, Creative Director, WayHome Music and Arts. “Entering our third year of WayHome we are not only excited about our amazing headliners but also extremely pleased about acts such as Constantines, Jagwar Ma, Allan Rayman, Jazz Cartier, PUP, Royal Blood and more. The overall line-up shows just how eclectic WayHome Music & Arts has become in it’s early years and we’d like to thank our talent booking partners, Fource Entertainment Canada, for curating such a well rounded program to appeal to music lovers of all genres. In addition to a stacked line up, WayHome will again offer the best in art installations, late night entertainment, food and beverage curation and some of the best camping Canada has to offer.”
Imagine Dragons – Frank Ocean – Flume
Justice – Solange – Marshmello – Vance Joy
Schoolboy Q –– Tegan and Sara – The Shins
Allan Rayman
Andy Shauf
Banks
Begonia
Belle Game
Blossoms
Car Seat Headrest
Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires
Charlotte Cardin
Colony House
Constantines
Daniel Caesar
Danny Brown
Darcys
Dashboard Confessional
Death From Above 1979
FLAKES
Gabrielle Shonk
Harrison Brome
HONNE
Hundred Waters
Illenium
Jagwar Ma
Jahkoy
Jazz Cartier
Louis The Child
Magic Giant
Margaret Glaspy
Mitski
Mura Masa
NOBRO
Noname
Pat Lok
Phantogram
Picture This
Poliça
PUP
Rag’n’Bone Man
Royal Blood
Russ
Skott
Tanya Tagaq
The Dirty Nil
The Drums
The Hunna
The Naked and Famous
THEY.
Tickets will be available starting Friday, February 17, 2017 at 10 A.M. EST at www.wayhome.com – with Tier 1 General Admission passes at $229.99 and the VIP passes costing $599.99.