Wayhome Lineup Announced for the 2017 Music and Arts Festival

The Wayhome Music Music + Arts Festival Lineup has been announced! From July 28th – July 30th in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, thousands of music fans will descend upon Burl’s Creek Event Grounds to listen to their favourite musical acts.

Indie-pop rock, Grammy Live Performance Award winners, Imagine Dragons, R&B rap artist Frank Ocean and double platinum 2017 Grammy award winning Australian producer Flume are headlining the main stage. These headliners will be accompanied by France’s electronic-duo Justice, singer-songwriter of “A Seat at the table” and Grammy award winner Solange, multi-platinum Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy, Canadian indie-pop and multiple Juno nominees Tegan and Sara and power alt-pop tunesmiths The Shins, whose much anticipated fifth studio album is soon to be released.

“We are thrilled to share our WayHome 2017 line-up with our fans,” said Ryan Howes, Creative Director, WayHome Music and Arts. “Entering our third year of WayHome we are not only excited about our amazing headliners but also extremely pleased about acts such as Constantines, Jagwar Ma, Allan Rayman, Jazz Cartier, PUP, Royal Blood and more. The overall line-up shows just how eclectic WayHome Music & Arts has become in it’s early years and we’d like to thank our talent booking partners, Fource Entertainment Canada, for curating such a well rounded program to appeal to music lovers of all genres. In addition to a stacked line up, WayHome will again offer the best in art installations, late night entertainment, food and beverage curation and some of the best camping Canada has to offer.”

Imagine Dragons – Frank Ocean – Flume

Justice – Solange – Marshmello – Vance Joy

Schoolboy Q –– Tegan and Sara – The Shins

Allan Rayman

Andy Shauf

Banks

Begonia

Belle Game

Blossoms

Car Seat Headrest

Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires

Charlotte Cardin

Colony House

Constantines

Daniel Caesar

Danny Brown

Darcys

Dashboard Confessional

Death From Above 1979

FLAKES

Gabrielle Shonk

Harrison Brome

HONNE

Hundred Waters

Illenium

Jagwar Ma

Jahkoy

Jazz Cartier

Louis The Child

Magic Giant

Margaret Glaspy

Mitski

Mura Masa

NOBRO

Noname

Pat Lok

Phantogram

Picture This

Poliça

PUP

Rag’n’Bone Man

Royal Blood

Russ

Skott

Tanya Tagaq

The Dirty Nil

The Drums

The Hunna

The Naked and Famous

THEY.

***

Tickets will be available starting Friday, February 17, 2017 at 10 A.M. EST at www.wayhome.com – with Tier 1 General Admission passes at $229.99 and the VIP passes costing $599.99.