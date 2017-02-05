Our latest daily photo is entitled “the.labourer” and was taken by Toronto photographer Jonathan Castellino. Check out his page for more of his images from around the city.
To have your photos shared with our readers, please join our 500px group.
Our latest daily photo is entitled “the.labourer” and was taken by Toronto photographer Jonathan Castellino. Check out his page for more of his images from around the city.
To have your photos shared with our readers, please join our 500px group.
Copyright © 2017 | Toronto Guardian