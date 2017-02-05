Newton the Cat is Looking for his “Furever” Home in Toronto

Each week we share photos and descriptions of cats that are available for adoption from North Toronto Cat Shelter – Toronto’s only no-cage, no-kill cat shelter.

Name: Newton – Born: November 2011

Newton the cat was rescued from a life on the streets when, he along with his believed to be off spring (Lincoln & Francine), were rescued while searching for food. He is a handsome brown tabby with a sweet innocent face, captivating green eyes, with a white tipped tail, a gentle laid back soul and lots & lots of character! Newton will not be the first one to approach when you enter the room but will be the first one to give you his full attention while he checks you out and watches everything you do. During his inspection process (of you) he plays a cute little game we like to call “follow me”. He will walk up to you and when you bend down to pet him, he takes a couple of steps just far enough so you just can’t reach him. Then, he turns and waits for you to take steps closer to him. After about the third repeat of this (cat & mouse), he totally blossoms into a fun loving, playful, affectionate, happy go lucky sweetie who accepts and truly enjoys any attention that he is given. If you want to be the one to show Newton the cat what it is like to have a “furever” home & family with unconditional love, please fill out an adoption application and contact NTCR.

***

About North Toronto Cat Rescue

This column features Toronto pets available for adoption.

Our current features come from North Toronto Cat Rescue which is a no kill, no cage shelter in Markham, Ontario, Canada. They have saved over 2000 cats over the years from both the harsh environments of life on the streets and from kill shelters in Ontario and Québec. They care for both kittens and adult cats. I always like to promote getting an adult cat as it is a lot easier to pick the cat with the right temperament for you.

The NTCR shelter is run by volunteers with no government assistance. They currently have around 200 plus awesome cats that would love a good home. Go and visit them soon!

For more info, Visit the NTCR Website.

***

Fundraiser

On another Note, NTCR is in trouble as they are losing their home in 2016 for development of the area. If you can offer any help in finding a new home for the almost 200 cats at the shelter, that would be amazing.

GoFundMe Page

CanadaHelps.org Page