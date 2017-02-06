Just Socks Foundation’s 2017 Emergency Sock Drive seeks $100,000 target

The registered charity Just Socks Foundation is looking to provide socks for Torontonians in need this winter through their sock drive and fundraising campaign.

Socks are needed all year round and regular donations aren’t enough. As one of the most sought after articles of clothing, Just Socks Foundation has tackled the issue with their mission to help cloth those in need.

How they operate is simple.

-Collect online donations

-Purchase socks in bulk

-Provide socks directly to qualified partner charities/shelters

Just Socks Foundation has partnered with several partners in the GTA to provide to those who need socks most. On Friday Feb. 3, 2017 they hosted the #socks4the6 big sock drop where 38 local GTA charities received 40,000 pairs of McGregor socks.

Just Socks Foundation’s cash goal of $100,000 is already more than half way with $60,000 raised so far having just passed the halfway mark of their timeline which ends on February 15th, 2017. To understand how much your donation helps, for every $20 raised, 25 pairs of socks are delivered. Now that is bargain.

Just Socks Foundation has partnered with the following groups.

Agincourt Community Services Association

CAMH Gift of Light Program

Canadian Red Cross

Covenant House Toronto

Egale Canada Human Rights Trust

Evangel Hall

Fred Victor

Good Shepherd Refuge Social Ministries

Habitat Services

Haven on the Queensway

Helping Hands Street Mission

Jane Alliance Neighbourhood Services

LAMP Community Health Centre

Light Patrol

LOFT Community Services

Margaret’s Housing and Community Services

Markham Missionary Church – Street Connection

Na-Me-Res

New Circles Community Services

Northwood Neighbourhood Services

Parkdale Activity Recreation Centre

Queen West Central Toronto Community Health Centre

Salvation Army Gateway

Sanctuary

Scarborough Centre for Healthy Communities

Sherbourne Health Centre

St. Felix Centre

St. Paul’s on the Hill Outreach Backpacks

St. Stephen’s Community House – Corner Drop-In

Street Health Community Nursing Foundation

Syme Woolner Neighbourhood & Family Centre

The Scott Mission

Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre

Truth for Teens (From the Ground Up Projects)

Ukrainian Canadian Social Services Toronto Inc

Unison Health and Community Services

Ve’ahavta

Weston King Neighbourhood Centre

Woodgreen Community Services

Wychwood Open Door

Just Socks began in 2014 by donating to charities in Toronto and they plan to expand across Canada as they grow. For more information on the sock drive and fundraiser, visit their website.