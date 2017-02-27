Hobbs the Cat Needs to Find a New Home in the Toronto Area

Name: Hobbs – Born: September 2016

Hobbs the cat was rescued as an orphaned kitten when he was found late one-night meowing in the grass in the York Mills & Don Mills area. A handsome spunky fella with short grey soft fur with a little patch of white on his chest, adorable green eyes who is full of character and purrsonality. Hobbs is an independent, energetic, lively, full of curiosity, fun and an eagerness to explore the world! A complete love bug who likes to give you kisses during his demanded luvins sessions. Excellent with all of his roommates, he is often found sleeping snuggled to one of them. Hobbs would love to be adopted as part of a pair or to join a family that already has a young friendly cat he can befriend and bond with. If you want to give Hobbs the cat the “furever” home he has never known, please fill out an adoption application and contact NTCR.

***

About North Toronto Cat Rescue

This column features Toronto pets available for adoption.

Our current features come from North Toronto Cat Rescue which is a no kill, no cage shelter in Markham, Ontario, Canada. They have saved over 2000 cats over the years from both the harsh environments of life on the streets and from kill shelters in Ontario and Québec. They care for both kittens and adult cats. I always like to promote getting an adult cat as it is a lot easier to pick the cat with the right temperament for you.

The NTCR shelter is run by volunteers with no government assistance. They currently have around 200 plus awesome cats that would love a good home. Go and visit them soon!

For more info, Visit the NTCR Website.

***

Fundraiser

On another Note, NTCR is in trouble as they are losing their home in 2016 for development of the area. If you can offer any help in finding a new home for the almost 200 cats at the shelter, that would be amazing.

GoFundMe Page

CanadaHelps.org Page