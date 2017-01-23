Toronto photographer Jonathan Castellino sent us this great shot from Toronto for our daily photo. Check out his page for more of his images from around the city.
To have your photos shard with our readers, please join our 500px group.
Toronto photographer Jonathan Castellino sent us this great shot from Toronto for our daily photo. Check out his page for more of his images from around the city.
To have your photos shard with our readers, please join our 500px group.
Copyright © 2017 | Toronto Guardian