Piper the Cat is Looking for a Furever Home in the Toronto Area

Name: Piper – Born: August 2016

Piper the Cat was found by one of NTCR’s volunteers in the Scarborough area. She was with her Mom (Shannon) & sister (Petal, featured last week) and were all brought to the shelter to be cared for. Piper is sweet, social, a tabby, has large green eyes and is people focused. She is confident, cuddly, spunky, full of life, adventurous & playful! Piper enjoys exploring, climbing, running, jumping and if you bend over she will find a way to jump and perch on your back. She is happiest when she is in your arms and receiving cuddles and love. Get on very well with other animals. NTCR would love to have her adopted with her family but they understand that this can be a huge ask. If you want to adopt Piper the cat and give her a “furever” home, please fill out an adoption application and contact NTCR.

About North Toronto Cat Rescue

This column features Toronto pets available for adoption.

Our current features come from North Toronto Cat Rescue which is a no kill, no cage shelter in Markham, Ontario, Canada. They have saved over 2000 cats over the years from both the harsh environments of life on the streets and from kill shelters in Ontario and Québec. They care for both kittens and adult cats. I always like to promote getting an adult cat as it is a lot easier to pick the cat with the right temperament for you.

The NTCR shelter is run by volunteers with no government assistance. They currently have around 200 plus awesome cats that would love a good home. Go and visit them soon!

For more info, Visit the NTCR Website.

Fundraiser

On another Note, NTCR is in trouble as they are losing their home in 2016 for development of the area. If you can offer any help in finding a new home for the almost 200 cats at the shelter, that would be amazing.

GoFundMe Page

CanadaHelps.org Page