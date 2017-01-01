Petal the Cat is Looking for a New Home this New Year

Name: Petal — Born: August 2016

Petal was found by a volunteer in the Scarborough area with her family (Mom, Shannon & sister, Piper) where they were living a life on the streets. She is positively adorable with a touch of ginger through out her tabby markings, captivating amber / green eyes and the sweetest affectionate purrsonality. Petal is al is a lively, playful, fun loving, snuggly, love machine who loves to cuddle and will climb up your legs, jump on your back when bent over or climb upon your lap to get the luvins she craves. Amazing with all her roommates, she is usually found intertwined or snuggled up with one of her roomies and would make an incredible “furever friend!” Petal would love to be adopted with her sibling, as part of a pair or to join a family that already has a friendly young cat she can befriend and bond with. If you think that you have the cuddle skills to keep up with Petal’s desire for love and want to give her a “furever” home & family, please fill out an adoption application and contact us.

***

About North Toronto Cat Rescue

Our current features come from North Toronto Cat Rescue which is a no kill, no cage shelter in Markham, Ontario, Canada. They have saved over 2000 cats over the years from both the harsh environments of life on the streets and from kill shelters in Ontario and Québec. They care for both kittens and adult cats. I always like to promote getting an adult cat as it is a lot easier to pick the cat with the right temperament for you.

The NTCR shelter is run by volunteers with no government assistance. They currently have around 200 plus awesome cats that would love a good home. Go and visit them soon!

For more info, Visit the NTCR Website.

***

Fundraiser

On another Note, NTCR is in trouble as they are losing their home in 2016 for development of the area. If you can offer any help in finding a new home for the almost 200 cats at the shelter, that would be amazing.

GoFundMe Page

CanadaHelps.org Page