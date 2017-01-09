News Ticker

Kohlrabi Caesar Recipe from Toronto Restaurant East Thirty-Six

January 9, 2017 Joel Levy Food & Drink, Recipes 0

For our latest recipe from a Toronto restaurant, we feature an exciting kohlrabi recipe from downtown cocktail and bites bar, East Thirty-Six. This recipe combines the kohlrabi with bacon, anchovies, home-made breadcrumbs and a home-made sauce for a flavourful snack.

Caesar Recipe

Kohlrabi Caesar Recipe

Ingredients

-1ea kohlrabi
-10g bacon
-3pcs white anchovy
- 1tsp lemon zest
-1/2tsp Lemon juice
- 1tsp chives
-1tbsp fried bread crumbs (see recipe below)
-2tbsp Pecorino dressing (see recipe below)
-10g pecorino for grating
-Salt and pepper to taste

Method

-Peel kohlrabi and shave with mandolin
-Prepare pecorino dressing
-Cook bacon until crispy
-Mix kohlrabi with bacon, lemon zest, lemon juice, pecorino dressing, salt and pepper in a salad bowl
-Place mixed salad on the plate
-Place white anchovy on top of the salad
-Grate pecorino on top and garnish with chives and fried bread crumbs

Fried Bread Crumbs Recipe

Ingredients

-8 tablespoons olive oil
-1 garlic clove, chopped
-thyme
-200g fresh rough breadcrumbs
-salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

-Sweat out garlic in olive oil
-Add bread crumbs and cook out until golden
-Remove from heat and stir in thyme
-Season accordingly

Pecorino Aioli Recipe

Ingredients

-3 garlic cloves
-5 egg yolks
-1.25 cups buttermilk
-1/2 tbls reisling vinegar
-150 g ricotta salata
-250 g pecorino
-50 ml lemon juice
-1L canola oil
-salt to taste

Method

-Add all ingredients expect oil to blender
-Puree and slowly add oil

 

 

