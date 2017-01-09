Kohlrabi Caesar Recipe from Toronto Restaurant East Thirty-Six

For our latest recipe from a Toronto restaurant, we feature an exciting kohlrabi recipe from downtown cocktail and bites bar, East Thirty-Six. This recipe combines the kohlrabi with bacon, anchovies, home-made breadcrumbs and a home-made sauce for a flavourful snack.

Kohlrabi Caesar Recipe

Ingredients

-1ea kohlrabi

-10g bacon

-3pcs white anchovy

- 1tsp lemon zest

-1/2tsp Lemon juice

- 1tsp chives

-1tbsp fried bread crumbs (see recipe below)

-2tbsp Pecorino dressing (see recipe below)

-10g pecorino for grating

-Salt and pepper to taste

Method

-Peel kohlrabi and shave with mandolin

-Prepare pecorino dressing

-Cook bacon until crispy

-Mix kohlrabi with bacon, lemon zest, lemon juice, pecorino dressing, salt and pepper in a salad bowl

-Place mixed salad on the plate

-Place white anchovy on top of the salad

-Grate pecorino on top and garnish with chives and fried bread crumbs

Fried Bread Crumbs Recipe

Ingredients

-8 tablespoons olive oil

-1 garlic clove, chopped

-thyme

-200g fresh rough breadcrumbs

-salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

-Sweat out garlic in olive oil

-Add bread crumbs and cook out until golden

-Remove from heat and stir in thyme

-Season accordingly

Pecorino Aioli Recipe

Ingredients

-3 garlic cloves

-5 egg yolks

-1.25 cups buttermilk

-1/2 tbls reisling vinegar

-150 g ricotta salata

-250 g pecorino

-50 ml lemon juice

-1L canola oil

-salt to taste

Method

-Add all ingredients expect oil to blender

-Puree and slowly add oil