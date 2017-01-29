Hong Shing Chinese Restaurant’s Ma Po Tofu Recipe

I was really happy that the chefs agreed to share their Ma Po Tofu recipe. This famous Szechuan dish has a nice spicy heat to it thanks to the Chili Sambal sauce. I love this sauce and personally love heat so adjust accordingly. It’s a dish I actually make at least once a week at home and serve with a side of rice and a quick side dish of baby bok choy with garlic for a quick and healthy meal.
HONG SHING’S MA PO TOFU
Ingredients
- 1⁄4 cup oil
- 1⁄4 cup of hot water
- 2 tablespoons of garlic, finely minced
- 2 slices of ginger
- 1 Package of Tofu, sliced 1”5 cubes
- 1 Green Onion, finely chopped
- 2 dried chili pepper
- 2 tablespoons of Chili Sambal
- 4 slices of shredded pickled radish
- 2 tablespoons of Soya Sauce
- 1 tablespoon of Hoisin Sauce
- 2 teaspoons of Corn Starch
- Pinch of salt
- 1⁄2 cup of ground pork
Directions
- On a saucepan or wok, add 1⁄4 cup of oil over medium high heat.
- Add ground pork and cook it until brown in colour.
- Add ginger, garlic, dried chili peppers, and pickled radish and cook for 30 seconds.
- Add Salt, Chili Sambal, Soya Sauce, Hoisin sauce, and 1⁄4 cup hot water and cook for a minute.
- Add Tofu and gently stir, cooking it for 30 seconds.
- In a separate bowl, add cornstarch and some water and stir. Place the mixture to the saucepan and stir gently for another minute.
- Turn off the heat and add green onion before serving.
Serve with rice.
***
Learn more about Hong Shing from our article on the family restaurant.