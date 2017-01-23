Dickens the Cat is Looking for His “Furever” Home in Toronto

Name: Dickens – Born: September 2016

Dickens the cat was brought to North Toronto Cat Rescue as a small kitten along with his brother (Murphy) and his mother (Lola) from a life on the streets in the Langstaff & Dufferin area. An adorable long haired black fluffy ball with a unique brown undercoat around his neck and just a hint of white on his chest and brilliant amber eyes who has a charming, silly and playful purrsonality. Dickens is an independent, non- stop, always on the go, lively, full of curiosity, fun with an eagerness to explore the world, who loves attention and affection. Excellent with all his roommates, Dickens would love to be adopted with his sibling, as part of a pair or to join a family that already has a friendly young cat he can befriend and bond with. If you are ready for fun and adventure and want to give Dickens a “furever” home & family, please fill out an adoption application and contact NTCR.

***

About North Toronto Cat Rescue

This column features Toronto pets available for adoption.

Our current features come from North Toronto Cat Rescue which is a no kill, no cage shelter in Markham, Ontario, Canada. They have saved over 2000 cats over the years from both the harsh environments of life on the streets and from kill shelters in Ontario and Québec. They care for both kittens and adult cats. I always like to promote getting an adult cat as it is a lot easier to pick the cat with the right temperament for you.

The NTCR shelter is run by volunteers with no government assistance. They currently have around 200 plus awesome cats that would love a good home. Go and visit them soon!

For more info, Visit the NTCR Website.

***

Fundraiser

On another Note, NTCR is in trouble as they are losing their home in 2016 for development of the area. If you can offer any help in finding a new home for the almost 200 cats at the shelter, that would be amazing.

GoFundMe Page

CanadaHelps.org Page