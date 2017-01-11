News Ticker

“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Artist Michelle Dinelle

Michelle Dinelle is an award winning abstract artist working out of her home studio in Toronto creating beautiful and almost whimsical creations filled with colour, movement and inspiration.

Each brush stroke is masterfully placed upon canvas evoking a sense of motion that carries the viewer to a simpler more beautiful world that only exists within each painting Michelle pours her soul into.

The pieces seem to flow flawlessly, the paint dancing along the canvas in a whirlwind of emotion that radiates from each element of the painting, as if it was meant to be there and was just waiting to be brought to life.

Written by: Toronto Visual Artist, Andrés Silvera

Michelle Dinelle - Pictured here with my painting Abyss at the Super Wonder Gallery, November 22, 2015
Michelle Dinelle - Captured pondering my next work. Sometimes I find a canvas daunting and stand there for ages before getting started. On days like this – I just take a deep breath and dive in blending colors right on canvas, entering a world of escape – an altered state. A place I absolutely love to be!
Michelle Dinelle - Here I am with a few of my paintings at ‘Bold Expressions’, a wonderful exhibition curated by Tanzina Amin, November 4-5, 2016
Commffest Global Arts & Film Festival Award Ceremony, September 2015. Humbled that my painting ‘Ruffled Feathers’ received the MADA Award, Honorable Mention as many artists worldwide exhibited their artworks. I’m very proud to be pictured here alongside Art Director/Curator, Antoine Gaber and the talented recipient Artists and their awards.
My painting ‘Sky Bloomers’ exhibited at The Rotunda Art Gallery, Toronto Metro Hall, Commffest Global Arts & Film Festival, September 2015
Ruffled Feathers on exhibit the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts at the Commffest Global Arts & Film Festival, September 2015. This is the painting that was awarded
Tequila Sunrise’ completed. I was working on a series of three paintings to add to my solo exhibition, September 2016
Photographed at my Solo Exhibition, Transcendence, held September 2016 at the Ben Navaee Gallery in Toronto. I think this photo captures my expression of joy perfectly. Not only is it incredible as an artist to see your work fill a gallery, but the immense support received from all that attended was overwhelming. A wonderful evening!
What hood are you in?

I live in CityPlace in the heart of Downtown Toronto. I love the neighbourhood! Not only is the waterfront a block away and the conveniences of the city within walking distance, but I have the most incredible support from the local businesses of our community. I currently have paintings displayed at Bloom Pharmacy, Royal Meats BarBeque CityPlace and soon to be at Cafe.

What do you do?

I’m an abstract artist living and working in Toronto. I’ve always had an interest in art and found my niche painting abstracts in 2013. I love the freedom of abstract work as it completely absorbs my attention from start to finish. I work intuitively so my finished works are always a bit of a surprise as I step back at the end and see what I’ve created.

What are you currently working on?

I’m creating some new works that will be shown in the Winter Group Art Exhibition at the Ben Navaee Gallery (1107 Queen St E, in Leslieville, Toronto). The exhibition runs Jan 9 – Mar 9, 2017 and the Opening Reception is Friday February 3rd from 6-8pm with live music. Be sure to drop by and see my artwork in person.

Where can we find your work?

You can view and purchase my artwork on my website and be sure to follow me on Facebook and Instagram where I post updates frequently.

 

 

