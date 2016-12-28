Toronto photographer Oscar Flores sent us this awesome aerial shot of the 400 at the 407 highway intersect. Check out his page for more of his images from around the city.
To have your photos featured on our website, please join our 500px group.
Toronto photographer Oscar Flores sent us this awesome aerial shot of the 400 at the 407 highway intersect. Check out his page for more of his images from around the city.
To have your photos featured on our website, please join our 500px group.
Copyright © 2016 | Toronto Guardian