Pandora would Make a Great Addition to the Family this New Year

Name: Pandora – Born: December, 2012

Pandora is another cat at NTCR that was rescued hours before she was scheduled to be executed by gas chamber at the same high kill shelter in Quebec that we have mentioned before. An adorable black beauty with extremely soft plush fur, hypnotic amber eyes, and a small locket of white fur on her chest, who is people focused with a happy go lucky purrsonality. Pandora is a sweet, fun-loving, attention seeking, love bug who is happiest when she is giving or receiving luvings. She is usually the first one to greet you when you walk in her room and will quietly stalk and talk to you until she gets the attention she craves. Should you sit on the floor, your lap will not be empty for long. Excellent with her roommates, Pandora would make the purrfect addition to any family. If you want to give this sweetie the “furever” home and family she truly deserves, please fill out an adoption application and please contact NTCR.

About North Toronto Cat Rescue

This column features Toronto pets available for adoption.

Our current features come from North Toronto Cat Rescue which is a no kill, no cage shelter in Markham, Ontario, Canada. They have saved over 2000 cats over the years from both the harsh environments of life on the streets and from kill shelters in Ontario and Québec. They care for both kittens and adult cats. I always like to promote getting an adult cat as it is a lot easier to pick the cat with the right temperament for you.

The NTCR shelter is run by volunteers with no government assistance. They currently have around 200 plus awesome cats that would love a good home. Go and visit them soon!

For more info, Visit the NTCR Website.

Fundraiser

On another Note, NTCR is in trouble as they are losing their home in 2016 for development of the area. If you can offer any help in finding a new home for the almost 200 cats at the shelter, that would be amazing.

GoFundMe Page

CanadaHelps.org Page